Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.84. 749,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,961. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The company has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

