Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,871,709 Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,871,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,445,000. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises about 3.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.96% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 728,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 378,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 289,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,783,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CARY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 18,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Angel Oak Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.