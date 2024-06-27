Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 258.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.