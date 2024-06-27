Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,342 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $544.41. 3,141,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.