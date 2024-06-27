Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.44. 22,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 238,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Aditxt Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($5.81). Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,016.31% and a negative return on equity of 927.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

Aditxt Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADTX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.67% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

