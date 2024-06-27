adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $118.91. 215,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. adidas has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

