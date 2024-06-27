Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.