abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 5,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

abrdn Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

