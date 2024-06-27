Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 538100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

