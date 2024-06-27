AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.46. 5,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.
AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.
AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.