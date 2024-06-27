5,917 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 214,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

