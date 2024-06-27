4,954 Shares in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 1,703.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. UBS Group started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.67 on Thursday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 103.67%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

