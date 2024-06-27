3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,651.83

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,651.83 ($33.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,116 ($39.53). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,110 ($39.45), with a volume of 2,066,255 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.71) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,951.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,657.28. The company has a market cap of £29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 651.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,217.39%.

In other news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 7,100 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($35.79) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($254,079.67). Also, insider James Hatchley sold 5,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,931 ($37.18), for a total transaction of £150,741.33 ($191,223.30). Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

