2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSVT

2seventy bio Price Performance

TSVT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 201,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,530. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.