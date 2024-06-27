12,273 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

SHW opened at $296.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.75 and a 200-day moving average of $313.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

