1,122 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.07. 2,374,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,407. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

