Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $177.78 and last traded at $179.88. 466,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,239,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.