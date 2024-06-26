Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 3.5%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 577 ($7.32). Approximately 954,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 985,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 776 ($9.84) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 641.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 645.02.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

