Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 5.3%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 696,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,005,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 255,872 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,446,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 175,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 142,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.