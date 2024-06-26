Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. William Blair cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

