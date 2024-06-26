Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Raised to Strong Sell at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Wizz Air Price Performance
Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.96.
Wizz Air Company Profile
