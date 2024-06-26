WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Litchfield Hills Research

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $3.87 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.54.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

