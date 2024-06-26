WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,699.62 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $17,699.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00015147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00116410 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.