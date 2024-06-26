WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,919.10 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $19,919.10 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00115435 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.