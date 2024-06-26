Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. 2,340,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,009. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

