Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,801. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average is $179.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

