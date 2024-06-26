Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for 2.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 245,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

