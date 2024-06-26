Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $43.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 862,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $43,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 1,444,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,206. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.