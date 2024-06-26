WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Shares Down 1%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 30,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

WH Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

