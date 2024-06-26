Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.47 on Friday. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

