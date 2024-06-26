Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$21.93 and a one year high of C$32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.61.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of C$84.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.4634921 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

