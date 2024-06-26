Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

WTE traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.61. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$21.93 and a 12 month high of C$32.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of C$84.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.4634921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

