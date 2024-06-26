Westshore Terminals Investment Co. Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
WTSHF stock remained flat at $16.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.22.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
