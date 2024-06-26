Westshore Terminals Investment Co. Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

WTSHF stock remained flat at $16.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

