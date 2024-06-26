Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 3.6%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 55,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Western Investment Company of Canada Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of C($0.04) million during the quarter.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.