West Paces Advisors Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $366.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

