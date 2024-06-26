West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

