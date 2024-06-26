West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 220,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

