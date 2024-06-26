West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2,135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

DELL stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.24. 12,503,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,791. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

