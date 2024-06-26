Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.42.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $448.25. 90,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,884. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,869,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

