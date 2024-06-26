Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The company has a market cap of $437.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

