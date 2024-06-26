Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,074,772 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

