Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 10,334,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,101,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.