W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Increased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 2.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

WPC traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,192. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

