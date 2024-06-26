Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,327,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. 536,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

