Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,353. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.