Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,489,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,996,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day moving average of $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

