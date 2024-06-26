Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.91. 233,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,952. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

