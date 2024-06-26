Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 8,903 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,158,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,989,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. 118,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

