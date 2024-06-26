Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) PT Raised to $2.75 at HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 490.51% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vista Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.47 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

