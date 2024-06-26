Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its position in Visa by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,896,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.02 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

